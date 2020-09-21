A "legend" among her pupils has reopened the newly refurbished Bristol School of Dancing as part of her 103rd birthday celebrations.

Angela Redgrave cut the ribbon of the dance hall while students of past and present sung happy birthday to her from a safe distance.

The ballet trained dancer taught at the school for more than fifty years and, until the pandemic took hold, was still overseeing lessons. Ms Redgrave took over running the school on Lansdown road in 1970 teaching ballet, tap, modern and more recently jazz. Today she shares the role with her daughter Felicity.

Ms Redgrave has a long history as a ballet teacher Credit: Family photo

Born during the first world war, and living in London during the second, and now the coronavirus pandemic, the dance teacher has certainly lived through a lot in her 103 years.

I would say in a way this is more worrying, because in the war you know what was happening, you knew bombs were coming down and you had to keep away from them. You can't keep away from this and therefore I feel our times are more worrying. Angela Redgrave