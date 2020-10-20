Bristol pub which serves UK’s best roast has three-year waiting list

A Bristol pub which officially serves the UK’s best roast now has a three-year waiting list.

The Bank Tavern is fully booked up until at least April 2023.

It comes after its roast was named the best in the UK at the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019.

Owner Sam Gregory said: "We are working through the list and we are doing extra sittings into the evening.

The pub has a three-year waiting list on its Sunday roast dinners. Credit: Bristol Live

"But these are only available to people where we couldn't accommodate their booking due to lockdown."

The pub is located down a dead-end road in Bristol city centre and has just seven tables which, on a Sunday, can only be booked for an hour and a half.

And although the waiting list for Sunday lunch is a mammoth one, tables for dining in the week are more readily available.

Sam says the pub's popularity is down to its “relentless pursuit of excellence” and the quality of the Sunday dinner offering.

The pub is located in Bristol city centre. Credit: Bristol Live

"We don't repeat the same menu and although we always have beef we also do pork, some vegetarian options and perhaps venison or a poultry dish,” he added.

"We change the starters and the desserts weekly so the menu is never the same.

"Most of it though is down to the herculean effort of our head chef and kitchen team."

The pub has also undergone a refurbishment during lockdown.

A new ceiling has been installed, the woodwork inside revived, a new floor has been laid and the bar has been extended.

