A member of staff at the Oscar Mayer food factory in Chard has told ITV News of his shock at the prospect of losing his job and how it could affect his dream of competing in the Paralympics.

Jason Inchley, who has mild cerebral palsy and a heart condition, is one of 860 people who could be made redundant at the site.

A consultation on closing it began on Tuesday 10 November. The company, which makes ready meals, says sales have shrunk because of Covid-19.

860 jobs are at risk at ready-meals manufacturer Oscar Mayer Credit: ITV West Country

Jason has hopes of competing in the 2024 Paralympics, he self-funds his sport and so the possibility of losing his job has put a huge question mark on whether he’ll be able to make the Games.

He says he was taken aback when he first heard about the potential closure, 'it was a shock when I first heard it on the news. Nobody told us anything, to be honest with you. It was quite a shock.'

Jason and his Mum Heather are worried about what Jason will do next. Credit: ITV West Country

Jason got his job through an agency that helps disabled people find work. His Mum Heather says she's worried about Jason finding something else.

She says, 'we’re probably going to have to start from scratch again, aren’t we? It’s going to be difficult, I think.'

I think most people are worried. I think all of us are worried about it really. In small groups we do talk and I think in their minds I think they’re going to be alright. We have got a positive attitude in the whole group. Jason Inchley, Oscar Mayer employee

The Chief Executive Officer of Oscar Mayer, Francois LeGrain, says the company is keenly aware of the impact a potential closure would have on the local community.

He also apologised that some employees weren't informed about possible job losses before hearing about it in the news.

In a statement the company said:

"Under the constraints of social distancing and the complexity of our shift patterns, we sought to brief as many people, in person, as possible in the shortest period of time. Sadly we recognise that news filtered out before every single person could be reached - for that we are sorry.

“However the proposal to close has not yet been confirmed. The consultation with employee representatives has opened today and we expect that, together, we will explore every reasonable opportunity open to us in the South Somerset area. We have already met with the Mayor and the Council and are straining every sinew to minimise disruption.

"We only hope it is of some reassurance that every measure will be taken to assist our colleagues in their search for meaningful alternative employment, should the time come, which would include prioritising Chard employees for opportunities that may arise elsewhere in the Oscar Mayer group.

“Finally, we are encouraged to have received a number of offers of employment from regional employers which may bring relief to some of our colleagues, should a decision to close in the next 12 months be made.”

Read more