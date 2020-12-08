Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Bath on Royal Train Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took some time out of their official royal tour to meet a young boy who had just completed his chemotherapy treatment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Bath today as part of their Royal Train Tour.

As they got off the train at Bath Spa Station, they were unofficially greeted by eight-year-old Otto Warner and his family.

The little boy, from Haugh, proudly showed the royal couple his certificate congratulating him for completing his cancer treatment at Bristol Children’s Hospital today.

The eight-year-old was at the station with his mum Georgie and two sisters Jasmine Warner and Poppy.

Kate Middleton called Otto a “super brave boy” before asking if the children had started to write their letters to Father Christmas yet.

The Duke and Duchess are on the final day of a three-day tour of the UK.

They were in Bath to visit Cleeve Court Care Home to pay tribute to the efforts of its staff throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Royal visit didn't come without criticism.

The Royal pair spent the morning in Cardiff where the Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething suggested he rather they hadn’t come at all.

Tricia Davies, the Head of Service at Bath and North East Somerset Council Residential Care Homes said: "It's lovely that we've got a visit today. I'm not a politician, we've taken our advice from our Public Health colleagues.

"We are really confident that all the processes we have in place today are done so on the highest advice. We are very confident with our processes.

She added that the Royal visit will be a highlight for the carehome residents, saying "in 2020 there have not been many highlights."

