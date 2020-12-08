Southmead Hospital nurse dies after contracting coronavirus

A man who had worked as a nurse in Bristol for more than 20 years has died after contracting coronavirus.

Tributes have been paid to emergency department nurse Rob Healey, who worked at Southmead Hospital.

He has been described as a "magnificent man" who "was everything a nurse should be".

Rob worked for North Bristol NHS Trust for 20 years, initially working at Frenchay. He worked in different parts of the hospital, including cardiology, the clinical site team and more recently was working in the clinical research team.

Emergency department matron Anna Bell said Rob's colleagues refer to him as a "true gentleman" who "always had a smile".

Southmead Hospital, where Rob worked.

She added: “Rob was an important part of our ED family and his loss has been felt by the whole team, she said.

“He was such an important part of so many people’s journey as nurses in our hospital.

“Rob was overwhelmingly lovely, a magnificent man. He was everything a nurse should be.”

Chief Executive, Andrea Young, said: “Rob was a much-loved nurse who dedicated 20 years to North Bristol NHS Trust.

“It is a testament to his ED family that he returned to join his colleagues this year after a period of working in Clinical Research, where he was also very popular.

“Rob was involved in mentoring other nurses and many within our hospital benefited from the role he played in their nursing journeys and will feel his loss.

“I know all our staff will be thinking of Rob’s long-term partner Colin, family and friends and send our best wishes to them at this time.”

Rob’s partner, Colin, said: "As Rob's partner for almost 25 years I have been totally overwhelmed by the comments I have received on Facebook since his death.

“I had no idea he was so popular and well thought of. The comments have really helped me cope."

