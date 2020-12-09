Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have increased patrols on the railway path between Bristol and Bath following a recent rise in reports of anti-social behaviour, sexual assault, theft and assault.

The police force is working with Sustrans and local councils to ensure the length of the Bristol to Bath Railway Path has high visibility patrols.

The local policing teams in East Bristol and South Gloucestershire will also hold "days of action" and "bike marking days."

Avon and Somerset Police says there will be an "emphasis on sharing information" between the local neighbourhood policing teams - that both share the length of the path.

The local policing teams in East Bristol and South Gloucestershire will also hold "days of action" and "bike marking days." Credit: Avon and Somerset Police Bristol

Since the increased police presence, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested on Tuesday 1 December on suspicion of sexual assault.

The suspect has been released on bail with enquiries continuing.

Neighbourhood Inspector Clive Summerill said: “This successful arrest, which was a joint effort on the part of our neighbourhood and Operation Remedy officers, is a positive step forward in our commitment to tackling the people causing harm within our communities and ensuring the cycle path - an important part of the city's green transport infrastructure and enjoyed by families throughout the year - is a safe and pleasant place to be.

“The local neighbourhood team continues to patrol the pathway and we’d encourage anyone who spots a crime in progress, or has concerns about groups of young people being intimidating, anti-social or blocking the path to call 101 as soon as possible, or 999 if they fear a crime is being committed. All reports will be thoroughly investigated.”