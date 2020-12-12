Police issue urgent appeal after body of newborn baby found in private garden

Avon and Somerset police have issued an urgent appeal after the body of a newborn baby was found in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were called at around 9am this morning (Saturday 12 December) after a member of the public found the baby in a garden on Victoria Quadrant.

The force said it was treating the baby's death as unexplained at this time and is "extremely concerned" for the mother's welfare.

Amanda Braund, of North Somerset Children’s Services, said: “I want to make a direct appeal to the mother. I can’t imagine what you’re going through but we want to help you. We have specially trained professionals who can support you and make sure you get the medical attention you need. Please get in touch with the police by calling 999 or your nearest hospital.”