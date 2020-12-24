Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Bristol has remained a hub for film and television.

In 2020, major dramas and game shows were all filmed on the city's streets and at the famous Bottle Yard Studios.

Did you spot any film crews this year?

Here is what was filmed in Bristol that you can catch over the Christmas period:

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks:

Airing on New Year’s Day on BBC One, the action-packed special was secretly part-filmed on Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge in 2019.

A Discovery of Witches (season two):

Beginning on 9 January on Sky One, the season based on Deborah Harkness' trilogy of novels was partly filmed in private properties on Berkeley Square.

His Dark Materials series finale:

The final episode aired on 20 December on BBC One, but the whole series was part-filmed in Bristol at Blaise Orangery, Bristol Museum and Art Gallery and on Elmdale Road.

Tipping Point Lucky Stars Festive Special

The Tipping Point Christmas Special was filmed in Bristol. Credit: Bottle Yard Studios

The ITV game show festive special will air on Christmas Eve on ITV at 4.40pm. Hosted by Ben Shephard, celebrities will take on the machine with the hope of winning £20,000 for charity. The show is filmed in a studio at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

Crystal Maze Celebrity specials:

The celebrity special of Crystal Maze will air on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve on Channel 4. It was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

