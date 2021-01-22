The first beaver in Plymouth in more than 400 years now has a potential mate in the Forder Valley.

A female Eurasian beaver arrived from Scotland on 17 January and was released into the enclosure near Poole Farm as part of the rewilding project.

This video shows the 20kg female leaving her cage and swimming around the pond before grooming herself.

Off camera the new arrival met with her male companion, who was released in November last year.

It was a very friendly looking tussle and we're very pleased with how it went. Jerry Griffiths, Natural infrastructure officer

The pair initially had a bit of a tussle but the wildlife experts who released her are happy both have been spotted swimming together since.

It is the mating season for beavers and experts are hoping the couple will get on and could start a family of their own "in a matter of weeks" but equally we could be kept waiting till next year.

Tenative steps for the female as she was released near Poole Farm Credit: Plymouth City Council

Roisin Campbell-Palmer from the Scottish Beaver Trust brought both of the creatures down to Plymouth after they were caught in the wild in the Tay Catchment area.

"She's been very relaxed, she's been out grooming and eating, said Campbell-Palmer.

" I have no concerns [about her settling in] whatsoever."

The male beaver has been given a new home in Plymouth after being saved from being culled in Scotland. Credit: Chris Parkes

Jerry Griffiths is the Natural Infrastructure officer for Plymouth City Council, he says beavers are "fascinating creatures and we want everyone to understand that."

"It's all about looking at why beavers are important, how we can get school groups to come and learn about the great things beavers do in terms of reducing flooding and improving water quality."

The pair’s behaviour and actions will now be monitored in the hope they will build dams and reduce flooding further downstream to create habitats for wildlife in the Bircham Valley.

It is part of Plymouth City Council's Green Minds project to re-wild urban parks, gardens and verges and encourage more people to enjoy the health benefits that our green spaces provide.

