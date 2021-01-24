Fans were treated to plenty edge of their seat moments as League One side Cheltenham Town took on Premier League giants Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday 23 January.

After a goalless first half, the biggest surprise of the night came 59 minutes in when Alfie May handed Cheltenham Town the lead against Manchester City.

The score not many expected to see at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium Credit: Cari Davies

Unfortunately for Robins fans, Pep Guardiola's men did survive what would have been a huge FA Cup shock with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

But the efforts of the team were highly praised by many including Pep who in a post match interview said: "A big compliment to our opponents and I said that to Michael (Duff), they have a fantastic team who defend so compact and they fight as one."

A couple of famous faces who were watching the match at home also paid their dues to the Gloucestershire side.

Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher gave short but sweet praise to the Robins.

Radio One presenter Chris Stark also tweeted to say he had a "new found love for Cheltenham Town".

There were no supporters at Whaddon Road on Saturday night but fans managed to raise more than £32,000 for the club by selling virtual match tickets.

Our sports reporter Cari Davies spotting Michael Duff and Pep Guardiola having a natter. Credit: Cari Davies

