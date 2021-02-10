Watch Ken Goodwin's report.

Members of Gloucester's Jamaican heritage community have been trying to get to the bottom of people's reluctance to take the Covid-19 vaccination.

There has been a push to persuade more people from Black, Asian and other ethnic communities to come forward to get their jabs.

NHS figures show that white people are twice as likely to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus than black people.

Carol Francis, who runs a community radio station based in the Barton and Tredworth area of Gloucester, blames a lack of certainty.

She said: "We did a program on GFM aimed mainly at the Jamaican community and the feeling is more of uncertainty.

"Yes there are people who are against it and like everything else, you've got for, against and not sure, but I think it's more the unsure."

Phyllis Tyne, in her 80s, has had the jab. She said: "When they called me, I was so pleased and when I go to get it, there's nothing to it! I don't know what people are frightened for.

"They are stupid! Go out and take it. There is nothing to it. The doctor told you it’s safe, everybody told you it's safe, and to me, I know it's safe."

Emeline Thomas, also in her 80s, said: "There are so many things that have been said about the injections. I said to myself, well if this is going to keep me healthy and alive, I am going to take it."

Dr Mala Ubhi, a GP the Gloucestershire clinical commissioning group, said: “When you get that offer it is better to be vaccinated because it will give you some protection.

In the current situation, where we know that black and minority ethnic people have suffered worse consequences and higher death rates from the COVID-19 infection, I think it's really really critical that these groups of people take the vaccine.”

