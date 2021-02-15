Police launch investigation following robbery in Frome
An investigation is underway following a robbery at a convenience store in Frome on Sunday 14 February.
Officers were called to a shop in Vallis Way at approximately 12.30pm.
A man reportedly entered the store and took a large quantity of cash, after threatening staff with a knife.
No-one has been reported injured.
The man is described as approximately 35-40 years old and was wearing a black raincoat, black trousers, sports sunglasses a white mask and disposable gloves.
He also had a pair of grey trainers on, with white soles, and was seen walking with a distinctive gait.
Avon and Somerset Police say enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area, are ongoing.
