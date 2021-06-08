The armed forces have been called in to support police in Cornwall as world leaders begin to arrive ahead of the G7 Summit.

The three-day G7 Leaders' Summit is taking place in Carbis Bay and starts on Wednesday 9 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they have plans in place to make sure both local communities and dignitaries are kept safe.

Naval vessels, aircraft, logistics support among other services have been brought in and the MoD is providing explosive search dogs and handlers, who will be under police command.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams are on standby and additional resources will deploy to the area for the event.

The MoD are providing facilities to support the delivery of the summit, including RNAS Culdrose and RAF St Mawgan. A T23 frigate, HMS Northumberland will be positioned off the coast in addition to other naval assets.

The Navy is supporting the police operation. Credit: MOD Crown Copyright

Coordinating the military’s contribution is Commander Littoral Strike Group and Joint Military Command South West, who are working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police.

Commodore Rob Pedre RN, Commander Littoral Strike Group and the head of the military operation supporting Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The Armed Forces will be providing hundreds of personnel, as well as naval vessels and aircraft, to support the police in providing a safe and secure G7 Summit.

“We are proud to be involved in this monumental event, and to help enable a global forum where leading democracies will tackle the biggest issues facing the world today.”

Armed forces and their dogs help Devon and Cornwall Police check vehicles Credit: MOD Crown Copyright

Superintendent Jo Hall, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Throughout our planning of the security operation for the G7 Leaders’ Summit, colleagues from the military, who are well versed in logistical planning, have been embedded within our team to provide essential knowledge and assistance.

“We’re glad to be joined by mutual aid officers and staff from all UK police forces and the armed services, who will be supporting the delivery of a safe and secure event.”

Mutual Aid arrangements have allowed officers from across all police forces in England, Wales and Police Scotland to be drafted into assist the existing officers on duty for Devon and Cornwall. This will be funded by the Government so will not incur operational costs to Devon and Cornwall Police.