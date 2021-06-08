A vehicle was left hanging off the edge of a cliff following a crash in the early hours of the morning in Cornwall.

Mullion Coastguard Rescue Team and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Cadgwith alongside police on Tuesday 8 June.

Photos posted on social media by the coastguard team show a vehicle on its side hanging off the cliff edge.

Fire services used equipment to secure the vehicle and subsequently one person was rescued through the boot of the car.

The casualty managed to escape without sustaining any injuries.

A statement from the fire crew said: "Crews from Mullion and line rescue appliances from Tolvaddon attended this incident as well as an officer, which involved a single vehicle in a precarious position, HM Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall Police also attended.

"Fire personnel used line rescue equipment to secure and stabilise the vehicle, one casualty was successfully recovered, uninjured."

Mullion Coastguard also posted about the incident on Facebook, which reads: "Team paged 4.38am to provide safety cover for Mullion Community Fire Station with a vehicle which had gone over the cliff at Cadgwith.

"Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were able to secure the vehicle with a strop and retrieved the casualty through the boot.

"Once the scene was made safe we were stood down."