Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Isles of Scilly on second day of royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have visited the Isles of Scilly today (20 July) on day two of their royal tour of the South West of England.

Yesterday (July 19), Prince Charles and Camilla visited Exeter Cathedral and the new £8million bus terminal in the city.

Earlier today, the royal couple arrived in St Mary's and visited Five Islands Academy School.

The school serves the island's communities of Bryher, St Agnes, St Martin's, St Mary's and Tresco and educates students from the ages of three to sixteen.

Prince Charles chatted to students of all ages from Five Islands Academy School. Credit: ITV West Country

Prince Charles and Camilla chatted to students of all ages, from the youngsters in reception to the Head Boy and Head Girl.

They talked to the students about life at the school and various ongoing environmental initiatives.

It was then on to Porthcressa Quay, to talk to key workers about how they supported the community since March 2020.

Prince Charles spoke to local businesses about how they are financially recovering from the pandemic, and he was even gifted a box of local crab meat.

Tomorrow (21 July) is the third and final day of the tour.

They will head back to Devon for a number of engagements, including a visit to Burton Art Gallery in Bideford.