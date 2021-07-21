Glastonbury Festival cancels one-off September 2021 event

A one-day festival hosted by Glastonbury in September has been cancelled.

Organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the event will not be taking place on her Instagram.

The concert, which Mendip District Council had given permission for, would have had a capacity of 50,000 people - including performers and on-site staff.

In her post, Eavis said: “We’ve decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now! See you in a few days.”

No line-up for the 2021 gig had been announced before its cancellation.

The main Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for a second year in a row in January as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar had been due to headline the event in 2020, but no line-up was announced for the 2021 festival.