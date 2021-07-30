Why this couple who moved from Delhi to Devon now call it home

As part of South Asian Heritage month, which aims to commemorate, mark and celebrate the history and culture of British South Asian people, we spoke to a couple who now call Devon home after moving across the world two decades ago.

Held between 18 July and 17 August, the month seeks to create an open dialogue so people can better understand the diversity in Britain.

The British South Asian community is over three million people strong, with at least one out of every 20 people in the country having South Asian heritage.

The month is a grassroots movement, which originated in July 2020.

Originally from Delhi, it was around 20 years ago Athul's work at Plymouth University first brought him and his wife Smita to Devon.

"When I joined Plymouth, I was the first non-white person to be taken as staff in Plymouth Business School," he said.

That was in 2001. And since then, Athul says the university has changed so much.

"Say in the last 10 appointments seven must have been from abroad, so we have come a long way."

When Smita joined Athul in England from India, she thought her visit would be temporary but as her career also progressed at the university they settled here.

Reporter Claire Manning asked Smita where she now thought of as home.

I tend to think of Plymouth as home. If we had come from Delhi to London I am sure we would have gone back, without any doubt we would have gone back to India but because the South West was so different and we loved the pace of life we made very good friends and so that kind of culture of the place, the beauty of the place it made us feel at home. Smita

At home the family speak Hindi together.

Smita also edits the South Asian People newsletter which is circulated to around 50 families and councils and official bodies across Devon and Cornwall - it is one way Smita said people can stay connected to their heritage.

"We can sometimes feel very secluded and you feel as though you are almost lost in the crowd, so by making sure that we keep this kind of newsletter, it is like a mouthpiece for the society."

South Asian Heritage Month is one way of recognising and celebrating the cultural impact of people from South Asian countries including Afghansitan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka - Smita told ITV News West Country why she thinks this is important.

"To celebrate our heritage but also remember that this heritage incorporates the local regional English, as well as what we brought along with us when we migrated over to this country.

"So I think it is intertwining of different cultures and it is important to celebrate this wholeness, so rather than 'this one or the other' it is how we interact with the two cultures on a daily basis."