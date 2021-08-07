Bath athlete Joe Choong has won a gold medal in the men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old Team GB champion mirrors the success of fellow Bath athlete, Kate French, who also won gold in modern pentathlon on Friday (6 August).

He becomes the first-ever male British olympian to win a medal in the event, and has clinched the 20th gold medal of the Games for Team GB.

It is the second West Country success of the day, with Plymouth-born Tom Daley winning his second medal of the 2020 games, taking bronze in the men's 10 metre platform.

Daley has also made history, becoming the first Team GB diver ever to win four olympic medals.

Joe trains in Bath alongside Kate French. Credit: PA

In the modern pentathlon it looked as though Choong was about to have gold snatched away when Egypt's Ahmed ElGendy surged up from 13th place to overtake the Briton going onto the final lap.

But the British athlete had something in reserve and it was neck and neck heading into the final stages before Choong pulled away to spring across the finish line, making it a sensational British double in Tokyo Stadium.

Sara Heath, CEO of Pentathlon GB, said she is "absolutely delighted" at the success of Joe Choong, who took gold in the modern pentathlon, making it a double for Team GB after Kate French also won gold

She told the PA news agency: "We knew Joe could do it, just as we knew Kate could do it, but for them to actually go and do it has just been absolutely incredible.

"Obviously this is the first ever medal for men's individual for GB, so he literally has written history.

"So, we're incredibly proud."

Ms Heath also praised the "amazing" facility for the athletes at the University of Bath and the "fantastic" group of coaches, athletes and support staff, when asked why Team GB appear to be particularly strong in the event.

"It's really one team and one effort," she said, adding: "I joined at the beginning of 2019 and it's definitely been one of my main aims to bring everyone much closer together as one team."

She said Choong and French are "incredible athletes" but also hailed the "amazing group of people who are wrapped around them".

Ms Heath said the athletes are able to train full-time thanks to being supported by the National Lottery and UK Sport.