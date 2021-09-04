The public is being warned to stay away from a shipwreck off the Cornish coast after two divers went missing and are presumed dead.

According to Devon and Cornwall police, two men were diving around the HMS Scylla, sunk in 2004 to create an offshore reef.

At around 7:45 pm yesterday, September 3, the coastguard received reports that the pair had become trapped on the diving wreck.

A major search operation was carried out off Whitsand Bay into the early hours of this morning, September 4, searching for the two men. Meanwhile, a third diver managed to get to the surface and is being treated for decompression in Plymouth.

RNLI lifeboats and an HM Coastguard helicopter have been searching the area with assistance from police and professional dive units.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said the next of kin had been informed.

"Police are working with the coastguard and partners in response to two missing divers reported yesterday evening," a force spokesperson said.

"Two male divers were part of a planned dive at the HMS Scylla site and failed to return to the surface. Police are currently assessing the situation, and the next of kin have been informed."

"Both the police and the coastguard request that no one plans to visit the area or attempt to dive on the site."