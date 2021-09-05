A two-metre-wide garage in Cornwall has gone on sale for almost £100,000.

The structure in St Ives is thought to be the most expensive in the UK outside of London, where one went on the market in January in Knightsbridge with an asking price of £350,000.

The brochure for the St Ives plot, listed by estate agents Harding Laity at £99,950, describes it as "the perfect base to explore the coastal town of St Ives from".

It adds: "This private undercover parking space is a stone's throw away from local beaches, restaurants and coastal walks.

"The Tate, Porthmeor Beach, coastal path, Fore Street and the harbour are all within a short walk of this perfectly positioned parking space, removing the hassle of limited parking during peak seasons and providing a shelter from the coastal winds in the winter."

Credit: PA

Parking is at a premium in many Cornish towns, with a park-and-ride system running in St Ives during tourist-heavy months.

In June, a single tarmacked patch in a small car park overlooking Porthminster Beach sold for £45,000. The town is famous for the quality of its surfing beaches, art galleries and restaurants.

In 2016, people voted in a referendum to reserve new-build homes for full-time residents.