Students graduating from Plymouth University this year had a familiar face in their cohort - England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Professor Chris Whitty has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Plymouth University during its 2021 graduation celebrations.

He joined graduating students on Plymouth Hoe on Thursday 23 December to receive his Honorary Doctorate of Medicine in recognition of his support for the university's medical science research community.

He was presented with the doctorate by the University's Chancellor, The Lord Jonathan Kestenbaum, in the ceremony for the School of Biomedical Sciences and the Peninsula Medical School.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Judith Petts CBE, reading the citation for Professor Whitty, paid tribute to his commitment to clinical work, including the treatment of patients alongside the demands of his strategic and advisory roles.

She thanked him for his support of the research community, including his contributions to the Clinical Research Network South West conference and to the Faculty of Health.

Speaking after the award, Professor Whitty said: "It was an honour to receive a degree with University of Plymouth students graduating in medicine and health sciences, many of whom have been working to combat Covid-19 as well as completing their studies.

"This generation of students have had a particularly hard last two years and have responded remarkably.

"It was also an opportunity to celebrate the great medical research the university conducts which will improve health in the future.”