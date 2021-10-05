A top West Country jockey is in a "stable but critical" condition after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Exmoor.

The car's passenger - a 27-year-old man - died at the scene of the collision. Jockey Matt Griffiths remains in hospital.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened on the B3224 at Exford at around 8.45pm on Sunday 3 October.

Mr Griffiths, 31, is being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The Injured Jockeys Fund released a statement on Monday 4 October which said: "There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.

"National hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol is now in a stable but critical condition.

"His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.

A force spokesperson said: "The passenger, a 27-year-old man, sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

"If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221230833."