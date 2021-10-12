A seven-metre wide sculpture of the moon is on display inside Wells Cathedral.

'Museum of the Moon' is a touring artwork which uses NASA imagery to recreate the moon's surface.

Each centimetre of the sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface, making it appear highly realistic.

The artwork has already toured as far as New Zealand, Australia and Dubai.

It is the creation of Bristol artist Luke Jerram, who is known for his large scale public artwork and sculptures.

Accompanying the live artwork is a musical soundtrack composed by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

There is no admission fee to visit the sculpture which will be on display at the cathedral during its opening hours (6am - 3pm) until 3 November.

It will form part of the cathedral's Festival of the Moon celebration which will hold a range of events such as a talk from Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut.