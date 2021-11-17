Man arrested after police receive reports of man with firearm on Tamar Bridge

The Tamar Bridge was closed for around 2 hours on Monday 15 November after police received reports of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm.

A 23-year-old man from Saltash has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

He currently remains in police custody after he was found on the cantilever on the bridge.

Police closed the bridge to traffic at around 9pm and also closed the Saltash Tunnel.