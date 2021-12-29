Play video

Watch Lucy McDaid's report

A Bristol woman whose rabbits died of shock on Bonfire Night is urging people not to set fireworks off on New Year's Eve.

Sadie Johnson, from Sea Mills, said that four of her pet rabbits died of fright during three days of "non-stop" fireworks in November.

The 23-year-old said that it was "heartbreaking" to find them dead and is pleading with people to think twice before having private displays.

"They're so delicate. Just one bit of fright in them, their hearts could go. It's scary," she said.

"It's a fear every year. I mean, I put on fairy lights to dampen the flashes, they've got their own curtains.

"I'll do everything I can to protect them but there is always a fear of loss, and I have experienced that this year."

Sadie found her four young rabbits - River, Ervin, Etta and Edie - dead in their garden homes with their eyes wide open with fear.

Credit: Instagram / @our.bunny.brood

"You get about ten minutes of fun, and you could have somebody next door like myself who's breaking their heart, crying their eyes out because their animal has died of fright, or maybe even your next door neighbour is a veteran and every bang is terrifying them," she said.

Sadie does not want people to stop watching fireworks, but she would rather see people go to organised displays. This, she argues, would reduce the number of incidents and keep pets safe.

"I've always thought if you can make it to a display somewhere, you're spending a fraction of the price you'd be spending on fireworks, and you're getting a display a thousand times better," she explained.

The RSPCA is warning that the number of private displays will increase this New Year's Eve as many organised events have been cancelled because of concerns over coronavirus.

The animal rescue charity estimates that hundreds of domestic pets are left "cowering in their beds and shaking uncontrollably" when fireworks are let off, and they want to see more done to educate people about the impact they can have.

For more advice on how you can help your pet, click here.