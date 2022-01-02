More than 200 e-scooters have been damaged after a 'significant' fire broke out at an industrial unit in Bristol on New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to the site in Dixon Road, Brislington, at around 12.30pm on January 1.

The unit was being used to store hundreds of pink e-scooters, which are apopular mode of transport in the city and can be found on most street corners.

More than 30 fire crews were needed to put out the fire, which took them more than four hours to tackle.

Bedminster Fire Station shared a photo of the damage on Twitter, describing it as a "rather unpleasant" New Year's Day with some "challenging" incidents.

Eight fire engines and one aerial ladder were deployed to the scene, AFRS said, and it took 12 firefighters in breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

They were also helped by representatives from both Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police.

The last firefighter left just before 8pm on New Year's Day.

Since then crews have been back to make sure the fire has not re-ignited, which the service said is common in those caused by batteries containing lithium, which are used in the scooters.

AFRS said 200 of the scooters had been removed from the premises.

It said while many were blackened by smoke, it was unclear how many had been damaged beyond repair.

At this stage it is not known what caused the fire, AFRS said.