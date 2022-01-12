Major dig in Plymouth after 17th century relics found in Navy yard

A major dig is underway in Plymouth after 17th century artefacts were discovered in a former boat yard.

Archaeologists have been called in after recent repair work at a quay in Commercial Wharf unearthed some pottery and other items.

Experts from the University of Plymouth and Plymouth Archaeology Society are excavating the site, which was used by the Royal Navy for more than 200 years.

Those involved said the artefacts were proof of the city’s status as “an epicentre of global trade”.

Experts said the artefacts were proof of the city’s status as “an epicentre of global trade”. Credit: Plymouth Archaeological Society

Martin Read, University of Plymouth maritime archaeologist and chairman of the Plymouth Archaeology Society, said: “Plymouth has always had a much higher proportion of imported pottery from southern Europe and the Mediterranean than elsewhere.

“It was probably brought back by fishermen after selling their salted cod, with something like 40% of the ceramics recovered in Plymouth from this time having been imported.

“This is an exciting opportunity to examine part of an early victualling yard.

“There are very few of these sites that have not been later redeveloped and built over, so the area is of international importance.”

Tableware, jars and a candlestick have also been found. Credit: Plymouth Archaeological Society

Conservation work on the quay wall revealed pottery and clay pipes dating to the second half of the 17th Century, sparking the latest hunt.

Tableware, jars and a candlestick have also been found.