Bristol’s famous Clifton Suspension Bridge has been named as one of the UK’s top most-profitable toll booths.

The iconic bridge generates the ninth highest income in Britain from drivers, according to a study by Moneybarn.

It raked in £2million in the last 12 month period on record, double what was made by the Batheaston Bridge in nearby Bath.

But the Dartford Crossing on the M25 made more than 10 times the amount made in Bristol, coming in at the top spot with an annual revenue of £209 million.

It costs £1 for a standard car to cross the bridge.

Clifton Suspension Bridge was also named in the top 10 most expensive toll booths in the country.

The charge on Brunel's famous bridge was judged to be the 8th most pricey in the UK, with a fee of £1 for a class 2 vehicle, or a standard car.

First place went to the M6 toll in this category, which charges car drivers a massive £7.

But coming in joint-third was Devon and Cornwall’s Tamar Bridge, which currently costs £2 to cross - though prices are set to go up later this year.

The Tamar Bridge, which connects Devon and Cornwall, ranks among the most expensive to cross.

Clifton Suspension Bridge is maintained and managed by the Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust, and their website says that all toll crossing money is used for the upkeep of the bridge.

The study into toll booth prices was done by analysing revenues from the most recent 12 month period available, and they show the total income received by the toll road, bridge, or tunnel, or by the company that runs them.