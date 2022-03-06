Exeter Cathedral lights up in Blue and Yellow for Ukraine

Exeter Cathedral lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine last night (Saturday March 5)

The coloured searchlights beamed out from Exeter Cathedral's West Front from 7pm to midnight.

It's hoped that the show of solidarity will help to raise awareness and funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

To date, they've raised almost £4,000 for the war-torn country.

The 'space canon' searchlights can be visible from up to 20 miles away.

They were set up free of charge by an Exeter-based company, Stage Engage.

The company's owner, Chris Ablett said "we wanted a high-profile location to help raise as much money as possible for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and Exeter Cathedral has kindly allowed us to use the Cathedral Green and supplied all the power required.”

A spokesperson for Exeter Cathedral added:

“We are delighted the be able to join Stage Engage to play a part in bringing some practical help to those suffering as a result of the tragic conflict in Ukraine.”