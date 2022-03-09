One of Dartmoor Zoo's 'beloved' tigers has died

Dartmoor Zoo says one of its beloved tigers has died following a short illness.

Alisha, a seven-year-old Amur tiger, had to be put down after she was found to be struggling with severe renal failure.

In a statement, Dartmoor Zoo said: "During the past week, Alisha went off her food, became lethargic and wasn’t her normal, playful self. The decision was made to do some investigations to try and find out what was causing her illness.

"After an examination and the results from her blood test, it was clear that she was suffering from severe renal failure and the difficult but kindest decision was made by a specialist team of vets and keepers to put her to sleep.

"She had a huge personality and will be sorely missed."

The popular tiger will not only be missed by the zoos' staff and visitors but also by her best friend Dragan.

Dartmoor Zoo has said, unlike many tigers who prefer a solitary life, Alisha and Dragan were "lifelong companions, inseparable and best friends".

There are some worries about the effect that Alisha's passing will have on Dragan, with keepers closely monitoring the tiger in the coming months.