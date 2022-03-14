Play video

As war in Ukraine rages on, families in the West Country are being asked to offer a spare room to those fleeing the conflict.

A new scheme has been launched by ministers for people to register their interest in rehoming refugees.

Tens of thousands of people could be offered accommodation in the UK as part of the scheme.

Roger Brett, from Plymouth, has friends who have escaped Ukraine and are making the perilous journey across Europe.

Liudmla (left), her husband Yuriy, their daughter Valeriia and three-year-old Ivanna have fled Ukraine. Credit: Roger Brett

"They are wondering what to do next," he told ITV News.

"They went to Moldova, they are in Romania at present and are on their way to Hungary. But they have no fixed accommodation and no idea what to do next."

Roger and his wife are already planning to take in members of their own family, who are in Budapest currently but have been granted visas allowing them entry to the UK.

He hopes others in the city will be inspired to help - but knows not everyone will be willing or able to do so.

"It's not easy, it's not an easy decision to take someone you don't know into your family," he said.

"It needs to be considered carefully. It's not just a question of arriving and being dumped in a room. They will need support while they are here."

The UK could take 'tens of thousands' of Ukranian refugees. Credit: ITV News

Anyone who takes in a refugee will receive £350 a month from the Government.

Refugees will be allowed to stay in the UK for three years, and to work and access public services, while local councils will get £10,000 for each refugee they welcome.

Roger said: "There's no question it has touched lots of people. We have shed a few tears, there is a cloud hanging over us. It's a bit soul destroying and depressing that this can happen in Europe in the 21st Century."