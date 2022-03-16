Two men have been jailed after carrying out a 'sustained and brutal' attack on a man as they held him against his will at a flat in Salisbury.

The victim went to an address in Eyres Way, Salisbury, for an exchange of medication for controlled drugs in January 2020.

Gary Harford, 34, then accused him of stealing drugs before assaulting him with punches, kicks and wielding a machete.

Police said Harford and Terence Johnson, 42, then tortured the victim, holding him against his will and threatened him with an airgun.

The victim was bound with tape and struck with a hammer, and the back of a machete blade.

The two men also threatened to set him on fire.

An airgun used by Harford and Johnson to threaten their victim Credit: Wiltshire Police

Harford and Johnson then stole the victim’s phone and other personal items.

The ordeal came to an end after two hours when the man was finally able to escape the property and went to the police.

Gary Harford was found guilty of false imprisonment, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery and threats to kill at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court following a three-week trial in August 2021.

He had already pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (March 15) to 11 years in prison, of which he must serve at least two thirds.

Harford and Johnson also threatened the victim with a machete Credit: Wiltshire Police

Terrence Johnson who at the time of these offences resided in Barnard Street, Salisbury, was found guilty of false imprisonment and actual bodily harm for his part in the same incident.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Sgt Steve Edwards from Wiltshire Police said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was subject to a vicious assault for two hours at the hands of Gary Harford and Terrence Johnson, which only came to an end when the victim was able to escape."I would like to praise the victim for his bravery at facing in court those who subjected him to this ordeal and for supporting the investigation."Harford and Johnson sought to distance themselves from these allegations during the trial, however, I am pleased that the court saw through their lies and have convicted them of these serious crimes.

"Drugs ruin lives and we are dedicated to bringing to justice those intent on causing harm to our communities through the dealing of illegal drugs and using dangerous weapons as part of their tactic to inflict fear."