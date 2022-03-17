The road which leads to the home of Plymouth Argyle could soon be named after a pioneering black footballer.

Jack Leslie was the only professional black player in England for much of his career as a Pilgrim between 1921 and 1934.

His goalscoring exploits led to an England call-up but he was dropped after officials learned of his ethnicity.

Plymouth City Council is now considering naming a road near Home Park after the player.

The proposal by council leader Nick Kelly would complement a fan-led project to put a statue outside the stadium, which will be unveiled later this year.

‘Legendary status’

"I have submitted a formal proposal to name this road Jack Leslie Way to ensure that Jack is memorialised in Plymouth for so many years to come,” he said.

"This proposal is a far more appropriate tribute to Jack and his family than renaming Sir John Hawkins Square, an issue that, as I have made clear from the start, I am committed to resolving in a democratic manner.

"Jack achieved legendary status for his goalscoring exploits and it is right and proper that he is recognised at Home Park, the place where he enjoyed so much success and brought happiness to thousands of fans each week."

Leslie received his national call-up in 1925, having been selected to play against Ireland.

His selection was the talk of the club and the town - but some days later, when the newspapers published the team, Leslie was named among the reserves.

If he had played, he would have become the first black person to play for England - 53 years before Nottingham Forest’s Viv Anderson made his debut.

If approved, the unnamed street - which skirts the edge of Milehouse park and ride - will be called Jack Leslie Way.

Who was Jack Leslie?

Born to a Jamaican father in London, Leslie joined Plymouth Argyle from non-league Barking Town in 1921.

After a fairly quiet first two seasons at Home Park, he soon found form as an old-fashioned inside-left and went on to score 137 goals in 400 appearances.

He remains fourth on the Pilgrims' all-time goalscoring list.

He was the only black professional footballer playing in England for much of his career and was a popular figure in Devon, where he helped Plymouth Argyle win a championship and promotion, toured South America and became club captain.

After retiring from playing, he returned to London and resumed his trade as a boilermaker.

He later worked in the boot room at West Ham United, under future England manager Ron Greenwood.