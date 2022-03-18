The leader of Plymouth City Council is facing a 'vote of no confidence' with just weeks to go until this year's local election.

Councillor Nick Kelly, Conservative leader, has been in charge since May 2021.

On Monday the opposition Labour Party will table a motion to 'remove Councillor Kelly from the position of leader' and 'elect a new leader'.

Last month the ruling Conservatives failed to get their budget plan approved, and instead a Labour amendment was passed.

Labour leader Tudor Evans said: "This was a complete failure on Cllr Kelly’s part. Not to get your own budget through is unprecedented and if Cllr Kelly had anything about him at all he would have resigned as leader there and then.

“As it is he has lost all authority and we cannot allow the city to continue to be led by someone who does not have the confidence of the majority of the council."

Councillor Kelly accused Labour of 'running scared' and 'playing politics'.

He told Plymouth Live: “I hope personal differences are put aside at the end of the year and allow the people of Plymouth to decide in the elections.

"Labour clearly don’t think they are getting in in May so they voted through a headline grabbing zero council tax rise.

“Clearly I want to stay in the job as I think I have done a good job. It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the city and proud of the record under my leadership.

“They are running scared of me. We have put Plymouth on the international stage. We have listened to residents and are delivering. Labour feel threatened and in some ways it is a compliment, but it is unsettling and I would rather not be in this position.”