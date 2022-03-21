Delays to the Torpoint Ferry as staff isolate with Covid

People planning to use the Torpoint Ferry today are being told to expect delays.

Tamar Crossings, which runs both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, said that a number of staffing are self-isolating due to testing positive to covid.

The company informed people that only two out of the three ferries would be running on today (March 21).

Commuters have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The traffic and travel monitoring system, Inrix, reported that there are waiting times of up to 15 minutes.

Inrix stated: "Waiting times of up to 15 minutes and two ferries running on Torpoint Ferry between Devonport and Torpoint - Due to rising Covid cases amongst staff, two ferries will run all day."

The delay time may increase depending on traffic flows throughout the day.