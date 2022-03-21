Motorcyclist dies following crash on A39 near Bideford - police appeal for witnesses
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A39 in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the crash near Bideford shortly after midday on Sunday 20 March.
The incident involved a silver and blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a red BMW iX.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the BMW were uninjured but were treated for shock.
Once a forensic investigation was conducted by police, the road was re-opened at around 10.40pm.
Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help them with their enquiries to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 386 of Sunday 20 March.