A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A39 in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the crash near Bideford shortly after midday on Sunday 20 March.

The incident involved a silver and blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a red BMW iX.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the BMW were uninjured but were treated for shock.

Once a forensic investigation was conducted by police, the road was re-opened at around 10.40pm.

Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help them with their enquiries to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 386 of Sunday 20 March.