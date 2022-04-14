Future of Torpoint Ferry at risk as major safety works needed

The Torpoint Ferry service may have to reduce by 30 per cent, if major safety works are not carried out.

Six of the ferry's chain gantries need to be replaced with an estimated cost at just under £1million.

If the work does not get done, service will be restricted and there are fears the ferries will not be able to continue operations.

Steps have been taken to replace vital parts of the Torpoint Ferry. Plymouth City Council has agreed to a procurement authorisation for the replacement. Now, the next decision lies with Cornwall Council.

In a report, Anthony Payne who is the Strategic Director for Place, gave the go ahead for Cornwall Council to draw up a contract to replace the six Torpoint Ferry chain gantries.

Councillors have previously been told a full replacement is needed. They heard an 'options study' concluded that a phased replacement is the best solution.

In the report, Mr Payne added: "As a regional centre, Plymouth plays a major role economically, culturally and industrially, providing a focus for the innovation, technology and for the quality of life that it offers.

"The Tamar Bridge crossing is a vital strategic and local link that plays a key role in the city’s ambitions to become a world class city.”

The Torpoint Ferry service consists of three chain ferries that form a vital link across the Tamar estuary between the town of Torpoint and Plymouth in Devon.

The vessels cannot be steered and are guided by a pair of 650m long parallel chains positioned 20m apart. They are attached to either end of the slipways.

Each ferry is propelled by two electrically-driven chainwheels that draw chains into and through the vessel. The ferry is pulled through the water by the tension created through the chains.

In total there are six gantries, three sited at Devonport and three at Torpoint. Of the six, four were constructed in the 1920s and the remaining two in the 1970s.

The tension produced by the suspended weights is sufficient to keep the chains tight enough to both pull and guide a ferry on to the slipway under all tidal and weather conditions.

If this system was not in place there would be the risk that under certain tide and wind conditions, the ferry would slew around and not be able to safely berth square onto the slipway for loading and unloading of vehicles.

The service would then have to be suspended under certain tidal and adverse wind conditions when it became unsafe to bring a ferry on to a slipway.

The Torpoint Ferry currently runs 24 hours a day all year round.