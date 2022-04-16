A house in Bristol has gone on the market for the first time in 66 years.

The three-bedroom terrace property in Bedminster is being sold by the son of the owners, who bought in 1956 - the same year when Elvis Presley released his single Heartbreak Hotel.

The red-brick Victorian house in the Chessels area has three reception rooms, a kitchen, a downstairs bathroom and an enclosed rear garden.

The estate agents handling the sale of the house on Ashfield Road say it’s ‘rare’ to find properties of this nature and there has already been huge interest in the house.

The house is being marketed with a price of 'offers in excess of' £375,000.

The property is on Ashfield Road in Bedminster. Credit: BPM Media

Property agents Hunters say the ‘desirable double bay’ house is need of renovation but it is ‘sure to prove ideal for anyone looking to put their stamp on a property sitting just a 0.2 mile walk to North Street’.

They add there is potential to extend both in to the loft and the ground floor, subject to the necessary permissions.

The listing says the rear garden is laid with patio and 'offers a blank canvas for someone to make their own.

When renovated the property could be worth more than £500,000 Credit: BPM Media

The house was occupied by the same family for 66 years and has retained many original features. These include Victorian fireplaces and built-in alcove cabinets.

The estate agents said: “The property has just hit the market with three open day viewings, and the viewing days are already almost full. We’re anticipating the property to go in excess of its asking price which is increasingly common place within BS3

“Renovated, the property would be worth in the region of £500,000/£525,000. We’re seeing a lot of first time buyers and young families looking to buy these project properties.

"We believe this is because the lack of property coming to market meaning buyers are having to broaden their horizons. It certainly seems people are keen for projects looking for something they can make their own.”