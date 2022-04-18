A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cornwall.

Police were called to Padstow at 2.30pm after a man in his 20s was stabbed on Dennis Road on Sunday 17 April.

A seventeen-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains with injuries which are described by police as not life-threatening.

A cordon was set up, which saw Dennis Road closed for more than three hours. Officers say a knife was recovered from the scene.

Road closures and the cordon have now been lifted.

Police say anyone with any information should contact them on 101 quoting log 519 17/4/22.