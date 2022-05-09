Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the scale of the flames, which firefighters prevented from spreading

Police have confirmed they are investigating whether a fire at a secondary school in St Austell was deliberate.

Thick black smoke was visible for miles around on the evening of Saturday 7 May as a shed on the Astropitch turf was well alight at Poltair Community School and Sports College.

Three fire engines from St Austell, Mevagissey and Fowey were called at around 7.30pm and worked for hours to put out the fire in the outbuilding near Tregonissey Road.

The burnout remains of the shed at Poltair School in St Austell Credit: Curtis Best

Devon and Cornwall Police say they suspect the fire is a case of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/038997/22.