Huge £6m superyacht goes up in flames as 'explosions' heard in Torquay

Eight fire engines are currently on the scene in Torquay (May 28) battling a blaze on a 'posh' £6million superyacht.

According to a spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, fire crews were called at around 11.57am.

A spokesperson said: "85ft motorboat on fire. Fire crews called at 11.57am. Eight fire engines on the scene. Liaising with the harbourmaster."

At 1:30pm, the fire service confirmed that part of the pier is also on fire. More fire crews are on their way to tackle the flames. Two breathing apparatus are in use, as well as an arial ladder platform.

Fire crews first got to the incident at midday. Credit: Georgina Cleasby

An eye-witness in the area said: "Massive fire near Pavilion I think on Torquay Harbourside."

Plumes of thick black smoke can be seeing pouring from the yacht.

Georgina Cleasby was cycling home from Brixham when she saw the fire. She said: "We reached the Grand Hotel at around 12.10pm and could see thick acrid plumes of smoke bellowing from Torquay Harbour.

One boat was reportedly towed away from the blaze. Credit: Philip Miller

"We stood and watched for around 10 minutes until the smoke began to affect our chests.

"There was so much smoke it obscured the sun.

"We heard a few minor explosions and could also see flames."

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are moving people away from the pier as the fire is close.

Inrix, the traffic monitoring system, said: "The A379 Torbay Road is blocked both ways. Traffic is queuing due to fire services activity from Victoria Parade to Vaughan Road."