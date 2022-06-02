Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Cornwall's extended bank holiday weekend celebrations kicked off with a parade of red white and blue through Truro city centre.

While the capital had the Trooping the Colour, crowds filled the Duchy's streets to watch the Kernow equivalent.

Setting off under the Carvedras Viaduct, residents from the St George's Hotel residential home had a prime seat.

The emotions of the day got the better of resident Margaret Smitheram who said, "I feel like crying. She's such a marvellous example to everybody."

Thoughts about the Queen were echoed by Estelle Charles, originally from Helston, who said she's "always thought a lot of the Queen" because "there was not nothing going on in those days."

Hundreds gathered at High Cross to listen to a service in dedication to the Queen. Credit: ITV News

Groups of Brownies, Scouts, WIs and other Cornish heritage groups all took part in the parade, which culminated at High Cross for a special short service.

Mayor of Truro, Steven Webb, says that after two years of the pandemic, people needed a good excuse for a street party to "let our hair down" and respect "our heritage".

"You've got to respect the Queen. 70 years of dedication. We've got to be so proud of her really."

Then Truro Town Crier Lionel Knight joined others across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, in a proclamation in recognition of the Queen's service.

Bert Biscoe, former mayor of Truro, organised the festivities. He says it's been a day for the whole of Cornwall to remember."

"I've just met the lady who's come all the way from Torpoint. And we've got the screen with the Trooping the Colour has come from Liskeard. So this is an effort from the whole of Cornwall, it's not just about Truro. It's about the whole of Cornwall."

Throughout the day fairground rides kept children entertained on Lemon Quay.

Tonight more than 70 beacons in the Duchy alone will be lit at 9:45pm to mark this special royal milestone.

