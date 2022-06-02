Parade honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fills the streets of Truro city centre
Watch Charlotte Gay's report
Cornwall's extended bank holiday weekend celebrations kicked off with a parade of red white and blue through Truro city centre.
While the capital had the Trooping the Colour, crowds filled the Duchy's streets to watch the Kernow equivalent.
Setting off under the Carvedras Viaduct, residents from the St George's Hotel residential home had a prime seat.
The emotions of the day got the better of resident Margaret Smitheram who said, "I feel like crying. She's such a marvellous example to everybody."
Thoughts about the Queen were echoed by Estelle Charles, originally from Helston, who said she's "always thought a lot of the Queen" because "there was not nothing going on in those days."
Groups of Brownies, Scouts, WIs and other Cornish heritage groups all took part in the parade, which culminated at High Cross for a special short service.
Mayor of Truro, Steven Webb, says that after two years of the pandemic, people needed a good excuse for a street party to "let our hair down" and respect "our heritage".
"You've got to respect the Queen. 70 years of dedication. We've got to be so proud of her really."
Then Truro Town Crier Lionel Knight joined others across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, in a proclamation in recognition of the Queen's service.
Bert Biscoe, former mayor of Truro, organised the festivities. He says it's been a day for the whole of Cornwall to remember."
"I've just met the lady who's come all the way from Torpoint. And we've got the screen with the Trooping the Colour has come from Liskeard. So this is an effort from the whole of Cornwall, it's not just about Truro. It's about the whole of Cornwall."
Throughout the day fairground rides kept children entertained on Lemon Quay.
Tonight more than 70 beacons in the Duchy alone will be lit at 9:45pm to mark this special royal milestone.
Places to see beacons being lit
Chyanhale, Ponsmere Valley, Perranporth
Trelissick National Trust
St Mary's Church, Penzance
Humphry Davy School, Penzance
Newlyn Harbour
Mousehole Harbour.
Castle an Dinas, near Ludgvan, Penzance
Chapel Carn Brea, Penzance
St Tudy
Carland Cross
Grampound
Commercial Square, Camborne
Sancreed
Jubilee Green, Saltash
Pendennis Castle (not open to the public), Falmouth
The Goffin, Polgooth
Rendel Park, Torpoint
Polperro
Coronation Park, Launceston
Tremaine Cross, Pelynt
Lizard Recreation Ground
The Wooldown, East Looe
Tower of St Martin’s Church, Liskeard
St Anthony-in-Meneage - Roskruge Beacon
Mabe Parish Council
Pentillie Castle
Marazion Town Council
Sea Road Recreation Field, Carlyon Bay, St Austell
Mawnan Shear, Mawnan, Falmouth
The Beacon, Michaelstow
Exchequer Quay, Penry
Charlestown Harbour, St Austell;
Tumrose Farm, Blisland, Bodmi
Field adjacent to Lemon Street, St Keverne;
Probus Village – precise location not listed
Trewonnal St Michael, Penkivel, Truro
Foredownd, Cardinham, Bodmin
Langore, St Stephens
Stile Field near the war memorial and Trevone Green near the beach, Padstow
Boscastle
Trelissic
Feock
The Island, Porthmeor, St Ives
Bowling Green, Flushing, Mylor
Huer's Hut, Newquay
Gwennap Head NCI Station
Bodmin Beacon, Bodmin
Wooldown Farm, Marhamchurch, Bude
Denmead, Tregadillett, St Thomas, Launceston
Sheviock Parish, Trewickle
Churchtown, Lanivet, Bodmin
Bandstand, Portreath
St Mabyn Parish Council