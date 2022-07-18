Four teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault on a man in Truro in February.

Seven teenagers were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Moorfield Car Park on the evening of Saturday 12 February.

Detective Constable Adam Whitehall said: “Following discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service four teenage boys, aged between 14 and 17, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They are due before Truro Youth Court on 15 August.

“Two teenage girls have had their cases deferred for Youth Offending Service intervention. The seventh person originally arrested will have no further policing action taken against them.”

The incident happened in the Moorfield car park in Truro. Credit: BPM Media

DC Whitehall added: “Any suspect under the age of 18 cannot be identified by law. These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to, they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media.

“We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of the suspects in this case.”