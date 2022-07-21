A lone wild dolphin treated swimmers to a show in Cornwall - with the display captured on camera by lifeguards.

The dolphin was spotted just off the shore at Fistral Beach, in Newquay, when it swam up to two swimmers.

RNLI lifeguard Arron Evans noticed splashing around the swimmers and went over to ensure everything was ok.

"The dolphin appeared very friendly and playful and put on quite a display for everyone," he said.

"Being so close to such a beautiful creature is very rare and I can only count on one hand how many times I’ve seen a dolphin in real-life - and I have been a lifeguard for more than 10 years."

The warmer weather in recent weeks meant the sea was hotter than usual when the dolphin was spotted on July 12.

Dolphins spotted at Fistral Beach Credit: Melissa King

But the RNLI is urging people to keep their distance from wildlife as much as possible, including dolphins, seals and whales.

Arron said: "As much as you may want to get really close to such amazing sea life, it is important to remember that they are wild mammals and can be unpredictable.

"Giving them space and not harassing them is the safest way to enjoy their company. Be mindful that the sea is their natural habitat, so being respectful and keeping your distance is advised."