Eight fire engines are battling a large fire which broke out at pub in Knowle, forcing the closure of the A39 while crews deal with the incident this morning (2 August).

Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes as road closures are in place between Puriton Hill and Bawdrip Lane.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a large fire involving a pub in Knowle, near Bridgwater.

"We currently have 8 fire engines and several other appliances in attendance. Please avoid the area and the A39 Bath Road.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, the closure is affecting traffic between Bridgwater and Ashcott.

More updates to follow