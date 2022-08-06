Huge wildfire breaks out near Truro - more than 40 firefighters tackle blaze

Play Brightcove video

Watch the wildfire near Truro (Credit: BPM Media)

A wildfire has broken out near Truro today (Saturday 6 August).

More than 40 firefighters from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service are attending the blaze in the Boscawen Park area.

The emergency services say they have received more than 35 calls about the fire since 11.18am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the fire service posted an update at 3pm and said: "Critical Control began receiving 999 calls at 11:18 informing them of a wild fire in the area of Boscawen Park, Truro.

"This is a wildfire involving pine trees, grass fire and mixed high and low vegetation.

"Crews are working under extreme heat and uneven surfaces to contain and extinguish the fire. Hose reel jets and beaters are in use.

"In total, there are 7 Appliances, 1 Water Carrier, 2 Officers, 1 Incident Command Unit and 1 Light Vehicle on scene, with the total number of crew members in attendance exceeding 40.

"36 calls were received by Critical Control to this incident."

Updates to follow