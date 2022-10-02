Dog walkers in Cornwall can walk their pets on the beach again as restrictions have been lifted for the winter.

During the summer months dogs are not allowed to go on 43 beaches across Cornwall between 10am and 6pm as part of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

But with dogs once again allowed back on the county's beaches for winter walks, Cornwall Council is reminding people to act responsibly and pick up their litter.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, from Cornwall Council, said: “As always we ask that people take responsibility for their pets at all times.

"This means picking up their mess and keeping them under control.

“We want our beaches to be a safe place where everyone can enjoy themselves and dog owners must respect those around them.

“Unfortunately, every year we hear about dogs that have fallen from cliffs and I remind people to make sure they put their pets on leads, especially near dangerous edges.”

Dog owners who fail to pick up after their dogs, face being issued a fixed penalty notice, or if prosecuted a fine of up to £1,000.

He added: “Our enforcement officers do not always wear uniforms so you may not see them but be assured they do patrol many public places and if you don’t pick up after your dog, you may well be issued with £100 fixed penalty notice."

The council is also reminding owners that it is an offence to allow dogs to chase or attack livestock, or roam fields or enclosures in which there are sheep.