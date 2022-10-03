Ex-BBC presenter Sabet Choudhury joins ITV News West Country

Former BBC presenter Sabet Choudhury has joined ITV News West Country as the new presenter of our flagship 6pm regional news programmes.

Seb is one of the most respected journalists in the South West and brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He left BBC Points West in the summer after 17 years as a reporter and presenter. During his time there he also worked on The One Show, Springwatch, BBC Breakfast and presented the current affairs programme Inside Out West.

In his new role, Seb will present ITV News West Country’s two regional news programmes alongside Eli-Louise Wringe.

He says: “It’s a huge honour to join and learn from such a talented and professional team at ITV News West Country.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the programme for many years and it’s a privilege to now be one of the main presenters.

“The South West has always been home to me. As well as growing up in Stroud in Gloucestershire, much of my working life has been in the region.”

Before moving into broadcasting Seb was a local newspaper journalist. He worked on his hometown paper, The Stroud News and Journal, after being introduced to journalism in Cornwall.

He adds: “My initial training as a journalist started in Cornwall - at the Camborne College of Mining, where I studied newspaper journalism. I even had a short stint freelancing at the wonderful Falmouth Packet in the 1990s.

“The West Country is steeped in history, heritage and a sense of community, all of which I want to explore in my new role.

“It’s a genuine privilege to be given the chance to work on ITV News West Country, a programme with such a great reputation for bringing the best of local news. I look forward to seeing you on air with Eli-Louise and the team very soon.”

Eli-Louise is looking forward to working alongside Seb.

She says: "I am so pleased Seb is joining the ITV News West Country team. He's a brilliant presenter and I can't wait to sit next to him every night at 6pm and introduce him to our wonderful viewers who I know will love him.

“Like me, he's lived in the West Country for decades and knows what a beautiful and exciting region we have."

Seb will present his first programme for ITV News West Country on October 17. He’ll also present alongside Kylie Pentelow when she returns from maternity leave next year.

Seb replaces Jonty Messer who left ITV News West Country in the summer.