A man has been charged with carrying out a bomb hoax at a pub in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the Three Lions pub in West Street, Bedminster, at around 12.40pm on Sunday afternoon (October 9).

Avon and Somerset Police say they received a call from someone claiming to have left 'suspicious packages' inside the pub.

The premises and surrounding properties were evacuated as specialist teams carried out a search.

At 9.15pm, police confirmed no suspicious items were found and the police cordon was removed.

Michael Casey, 39 and of West Street, is due before Bristol Magistrates Court today (October 10) having been charged with a bomb hoax - providing police with false information.