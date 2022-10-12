Maya Jama, one of the biggest TV and radio presenters in the UK, has been confirmed as the new Love Island host.

Replacing Laura Whitmore, Maya is set to take over the job when the new series of the popular reality TV show airs for another season later this year.

Maya is of both Somali and Swedish descent. Credit: PA Images

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a radio and TV personality. She was born in Bristol in 1994 and is of Somali and Swedish descent.

Named after the writer Maya Angelou, she grew up with her mother Sadie, who gave birth to her when she was 19 years old.

She faced a difficult upbringing, with her father being in prison for most of her childhood for crimes related to violence.

After spending her childhood in Bristol and attending Cotham School, Jama moved to London in 2012 to pursue her dreams – first as an actress and then as a model and television presenter.

As a teen, she made her debut in presenting, hosting the weekly music video countdown on JumpOff.TV. She later worked for Sky UK on TRACE Sports.

Maya has been a presenter for many national radio and television shows.

At 28 years old Maya Jama has already worked on a long list of radio and television shows.

She joined BBC Radio 1 in 2018, where she presented her own show, Maya Jama on Fridays and Saturdays.

More recently she has also appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Is Maya Jama engaged?

In January 2022, Maya Jama announced her engagement to basketball star Ben Simmons after the pair had been dating for just over a year.

But in September 2022, it was revealed that the pair had called their engagement off due to their conflicting schedules.

Maya dated basketball player Ben Simmons for over a year before they announced their engagement. Credit: Karwai Tang. Getty Images

Did Maya Jama date Stormzy?

Maya Jama and Stormzy dated from 2015 until 2019. The pair met after she began working as a presenter on MTV. Their break-up inspired his 2019 song 'Lessons'.

Maya has previously said: "I’ve felt like maybe some people didn’t take me seriously, or people downplay my success because of relationships or because of how I look – but I know how much I’ve worked."

What is Maya Jama's net worth?

It is reported that Maya Jama is worth an estimated £1.5million.

She has previously revealed that she had become a millionaire at 24.